Aiden Leos case: Bail reduced to $100,000 for Wynne Lee, accused driver in OC road rage shooting

If Wynne Lee, 23, does post bail, she will be required to surrender her passport and will be barred from leaving the state without permission. She will also be banned from driving, will have to submit to GPS monitoring and will be barred from having any contact with co-defendant Marcus Anthony Eriz or the family of victim.
Her 24-year-old boyfriend, Eriz, remained jailed without bail. He is alleged to have fired the fatal shot from Lee's vehicle while she was driving May 21 on the 55 Freeway in Orange.
According to investigators, the couple allegedly became involved in a confrontation with Aiden's mother on the freeway, then maneuvered behind her car, a position from which Lee fired a shot into the rear of her vehicle. The bullet traveled through the trunk and struck Aiden, who was sitting in a booster seat.
On Monday authorities asked for the public's help as they try to determine whether Eriz and Lee had been involved in any other road rage incidents.
Information sought on couple charged in road-rage killing of Aiden Leos on OC freeway
The Orange County district attorney's office set up a dedicated hotline for tips at (714) 834-7000. Information about the suspects and prior firearm brandishing incidents can also be emailed to tips@da.ocgov.com.
City News Service contributed to this report.
'Mommy, my tummy hurts': Aiden Leos' sister describes little brother's final moments