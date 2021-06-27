Aiden Leos case: Wynne Lee, accused driver in OC road rage shooting, released after posting bail

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10816083" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Investigators are asking for the public's help as they try to determine whether a couple charged in the murder of 6-year-old Aiden Leos on an Orange freeway were involved in any other road rage incidents.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10676338" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After a 6-year-old boy was fatally shot in an apparent road-rage attack in Orange Friday morning, the child's sister spoke out about the heartbreaking loss.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- The woman charged with being an accomplice in the Orange County freeway shooting that killed 6-year-old Aiden Leos has been released from jail after posting bail, records show.A Santa Ana judge on Friday lowered the bail from $500,000 to $100,000 for Wynne Lee, 23.Lee will be required to surrender her passport and will be barred from leaving the state without permission. She will also be banned from driving, will have to submit to GPS monitoring and will be barred from having any contact with co-defendant Marcus Anthony Eriz or the family of victim Aiden Leos.Her 24-year-old boyfriend, Eriz, remained jailed without bail. He is alleged to have fired the fatal shot from Lee's vehicle while she was driving May 21 on the 55 Freeway in Orange.Investigators said the couple allegedly became involved in a confrontation with Aiden's mother, Joanna Cloonan, on the freeway.Prosecutors allege that Eriz was riding in a car driven by Lee and fired the shot after the traffic confrontation. Both have pleaded not guilty.The boy's mother and teenage sister were in court Friday morning. Senior Deputy District Attorney Whitney Bokosky said they were concerned for their safety if Lee were to make bail.In agreeing to reduce bail, Orange County Superior Court Judge Larry Yellin noted that Lee is not directly accused of committing any type of violent act and has no criminal history. However, he added that even after the shooting, Lee allowed Eriz to continue riding in her car with a gun, which he allegedly brandished at another motorist days after Aiden's death."Allowing that gun and that person back in her car and committing what appears to be another crime ... that is concerning when I consider the danger to the public and to the victim,'' Yellin said.Lee's attorney, Tom Nocella, had asked that bail be reduced to $50,000. But Yellin said the additional road rage allegation was a factor in setting it at double that amount.Lee will be restricted to the home of her parents, but she would be allowed to go to counseling appointments. Yellin told her that she would not be allowed to drive because "both of the most concerning acts of this case were when you were behind the wheel of the car.''Yellin also extended his condolences to Aiden's family."You have our sympathies,'' Yellin said. "What a tragic and horrible thing."On Monday, authorities asked for the public's help as they try to determine whether Eriz and Lee had been involved in any other road rage incidents.The Orange County district attorney's office set up a dedicated hotline for tips at (714) 834-7000. Information about the suspects and prior firearm brandishing incidents can also be emailed to tips@da.ocgov.com.