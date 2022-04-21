product recalls

Best Buy air fryers recalled after more than 100 catch fire, melt or burn someone

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Air fryers sold at Best Busy recalled due to fire, burn hazards

CHICAGO -- Best Buy is recalling more than 600,000 air fryers and air fryer ovens over concerns they can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall comes after Best Buy received more than 100 reports in North America of the products catching fire or melting. Two people, including a child, were injured.

The CPSC said the air fryer recall involves Insignia model numbers NS-AF32DBK9, NS-AF32MBK9, NS-AF50MBK9, NS-AF53DSS0, NS-AF53MSS0, NS-AF55DBK9, NS-AFO6DBK1 and NS-AFO6DSS1 sold at Best Buy.

The brand name Insignia is on the top or front of each unit. A rating label on the underside of each unit identifies the brand Insignia and the model number.

The CSPC said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air fryers and return the product to Best Buy for a refund in the form of store credit.

Consumers can register online at www.insigniaairfryerrecall.expertinquiry.com or call Best Buy at 800-566-7498 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or go online at http://www.bestbuy.com/productrecalls or www.bestbuy.com and click on Product Recalls for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingproduct recallsrecallbest buycookingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRODUCT RECALLS
GE recalls more than 150K refrigerators due to fall risk
Baby bubble bath recalled due to possible bacterial contamination
Dollar Tree recalls more than 1M hot glue guns due to fire risk
Californians warned about risk from British Columbia oysters
TOP STORIES
LA County to order return of masks on public transit, ride share, lax
Tony Awards issues new 'no violence' policy ahead of award show
5 Freeway reopens in Santa Clarita after chase ends in standoff
Bags of 'white powder' found in plush reindeer donated to LA charity
Rain makes its return to SoCal on Thursday, but pleasant weekend ahead
Lawsuit accuses De La Hoya of sexual assault
Mike Tyson punches man onboard plane at SFO
Show More
Garcetti unveils proposed $11.8 billion budget
Texas college pitcher tackles hitter during home run trot: Video
Volunteers bring veteran's home back to life
Mega dance company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say
Company to pay millions in settlement for alleged fake COVID results
More TOP STORIES News