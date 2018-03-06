Airbnb guests mistaken for burglars, arrested for drugs in Hollywood Hills

A bizarre scene unfolded in the Hollywood Hills Tuesday afternoon as Airbnb guests were mistaken for burglars.The two Airbnb guests were mistaken for burglary suspects as authorities followed their vehicle, but they ended up getting busted for drugs.Authorities responded to the 3000 block of Valevista Trail around 5 p.m. on reports of a possible burglary in progress.When they arrived at the location, a suspect vehicle left that spot and that's when authorities decided to go into a following mode.During the following, one of the men jumped out of the passenger seat, authorities said, and he ended up getting run over by the vehicle.The driver eventually pulled over near Hollywood Boulevard and La Brea Avenue, a few blocks away from where the other person got run over. The man who was injured was then loaded into an ambulance.Authorities learned the suspects were renting an Airbnb at the location, but were not burglary suspects. However, police said they were in possession of drugs and cash.Both men face narcotics charges.