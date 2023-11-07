A nightmare dispute between a Brentwood homeowner and an Airbnb tenant who didn't pay rent for more than a year appears to be over.

Airbnb tenant escorted by police from Brentwood home after not paying rent for over a year

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A nightmare dispute between a Brentwood homeowner and an Airbnb tenant who didn't pay rent for more than a year appears to be over.

Elizabeth Hirschhorn rented the guest house from Aleksandar Jovanovic more than two years ago. She was escorted out of the mansion by police on Friday following a long legal battle.

Jovanovic bought the house in 1995. He remodeled it through the years, and in 2019 decided to rent the guest house on Airbnb.

Airbnb nightmare: Tenant won A Brentwood homeowner is facing a nightmare after an Airbnb tenant moved in and now refuses to leave.

Hirschhorn was initially looking for a place to stay for six months.

Repairs the guest house needed four months into her visit caused the initial animosity, which led Jovanovic to extend Hirschhorn's stay beyond her Airbnb reservation.

Hirschhorn stopped paying in April 2022, according to court documents, but stayed living there well past that point.

Jovanovic says she owed him nearly $60,000 in rent.