Aircraft reportedly crashes into Upland house, sparks fire

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters responded to a house fire in Upland after reports of a possible downed aircraft Thursday morning.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the residence in the 1200 block of West Overland Court where flames were seen shooting through the roof.

It is unclear if any injuries were reported or what caused the crash.

DEVELOPING: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
O.C. gang task force makes several arrests in Santa Ana
Borderline owners determined to keep heart of bar intact
2 separate earthquakes hit Ventura area minutes apart
What you should know about the proposal to extend school hours
Borderline shooting survivor faces fears while healing
More than 2M pounds of chicken products recalled, may contain metal
Judge orders Trump to pay $2M for charity foundation misuse
Show More
Pixar Makes Filipino-American Cinematic History
First funerals held for American family members killed in Mexico
Rebirth, healing continues 1 year after Borderline shooting, Woolsey Fire
Vietnam vet who left school early for service gets high school diploma in Phelan
3.5-magnitude earthquake rattles Ridgecrest area, USGS says
More TOP STORIES News