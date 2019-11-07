UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters responded to a house fire in Upland after reports of a possible downed aircraft Thursday morning.
The San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the residence in the 1200 block of West Overland Court where flames were seen shooting through the roof.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported or what caused the crash.
DEVELOPING: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Aircraft reportedly crashes into Upland house, sparks fire
