Plane makes terrifying landing at Manchester Airport during Storm Barra

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11184068" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man was arrested at an Atlanta airport after video captured a brawl between passengers on a plane bound for Los Angeles.

MANCHESTER, England (KABC) -- An airplane made a terrifying landing in the U.K. on Tuesday due to strong winds and it was all caught on camera.Winds from Storm Barra - which continues to bring heavy rainfall and high winds to parts of Ireland - caused the airplane to make the shocking landing at Manchester Airport.This video taken by Simon Whittaker, which shows the aircraft descending in perilous crosswinds.A yellow wind warning was issued for western parts of England and Wales on Tuesday.Officials said the storm would continue to "bring brisk winds and bands of heavy showers" across the U.K. through Wednesday.