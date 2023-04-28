Los Angeles restaurant owners again press city to make al fresco dining permanent

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In the early days of the pandemic, Los Angeles gave temporary approval to expansion of outdoor dining at restaurants throughout the city.

The initial intent was to provide more ventilation and space between diners during the health crisis, but for nearly three years city officials have also been working to make the measure permanent, an effort supported by most restaurant owners and customers.

The process has proven to be complicated, involving revisions to city codes on parking, alcohol permits, fire safety, fee costs and a multitude of other issues.

On Thursday, a hearing was held in which business owners again asked the city to keep pushing forward, while trying to keep the new regulations as streamlined and inexpensive as possible - in other words, business-friendly.

"These spaces are about community," said Matt Sutton with the California Restaurant Association. "That's what they're about. And they're very important. The public is very suportive of them. And the safeguards you've put in the ordinance accomplished that sweet spot."

The city has issued some 3,000 temporary authorizations for outdoor dining since the program began in 2020.

The city first started considering making the program permanent in the summer of 2020 as it proved popular with diners.

From 2020: Outdoor dining program may become permanent in effort to help LA's struggling restaurant industry

Officials say it is taking a long time to draw up new regulations because there are multiple city departments involved, each with their own complex set of guidelines and permitting processes.

Christy Vega with the Casa Vega restaurant in Sherman Oaks said the key need for business owners is for the city to simplify the process for obtaining the various permits for al fresco dining.

"Our biggest ask is one streamlined user-friendly portal with all permit requirements from all departments," Vega said. "We are fighting for the smallest mom-and-pop operator to be easily compliant."

More information about the city's latest version of the al fresco dining proposal can be found here.