Alain LeRoy Locke academy students call for safer streets as concerns of human trafficking grow

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Students from Alain LeRoy Locke College Preparatory Academy gathered Friday night to speaking out against human trafficking they say is happening near their campus.

Dozens of students gathered around the campus and said they feel unsafe with the prostitution along the South Figueroa corridor. Some told Eyewitness News they have been approached by strangers and cat-called while walking in their neighborhood.

It's even happen during their walk to and from school, they said.

"There's a lot of human trafficking," said Elizabeth Coelho. "People kidnap you, they sell your organs and that's it. We want that to stop."

The school is calling for an update to zoning rules and police enforcement to deter prostitution.

"I know a few of my friends who have been sexually abused, and I think that's not right," said Monserrat Martinez.

Meanwhile, last month, after years of negotiating and protests, KIPP So Cal Public Schools bought the Palms Motel in South Los Angeles, which parents, students and teachers fostered crime such as sex trafficking, prostitution and shootings.

The motel has since been demolished.

The plan for the space is in its early stages, but school officials said they want the space to serve both students as well as community members. They're considering building something like a gymnasium, a green space or more classrooms.

