Suspect in custody after UCLA student sexually assaulted in dorm room, police say

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man has been taken into custody on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female UCLA student in her dorm room on campus, authorities said.

The suspect entered the room at Saxon Residential Suites in the 300 block of De Neve Drive at about 2:40 a.m. Friday, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her while she was in bed, according to a statement from the UCLA Police Department.

The man then left the room in an unknown direction. The woman, a student at UCLA, was "medically treated on scene," according to the statement.

Details of when or how the man was taken into custody were not provided. On the Police Department's website, a new image of the original press release included a red stamp-like graphic that said simply "SUSPECT IN CUSTODY 7/5/2024." His name was not immediately released.

During the search, he was described as a heavyset white male in his 30s with a curly beard who wore all-black clothing and a beanie during the alleged attack.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the UCLA Police Department at (310) 825-1491 or the Anonymous Tip Hotline at (310) 794- 5824.

City News Service contributed to this report.