Video shows moments before Hollywood pizzeria crash involving 'Succession' actor Alan Ruck

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a Halloween night crash involving "Succession" actor Alan Ruck.

Footage from the scene showed officers questioning Ruck, whose truck slammed into Raffallo's Pizza in the 1600 block of La Brea Avenue in Hollywood on Tuesday night.

Surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the actor's truck hit the car in front of it and then slam into another car that was waiting at the intersection just a few feet away.

Moments later, the truck plowed into the pizzeria. Video also showed the front end of Ruck's truck lodged inside the restaurant.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash.

The pizza place was badly damaged and is now closed for repairs.

Ruck's acting career in movies and television stretches back to the 1980s. He is best known for his roles in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," "Spin City," and HBO's "Succession."