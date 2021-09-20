Family seeking answers in shooting death of 22-year-old in Huntington Park

Alejandro Legaria was found in his car last week by a passerby. He had been on his way to pick up a coworker and head in to work at Home Depot.
The passerby found the vehicle running in the 6800 block of Santa Fe Avenue on Sept. 14 at 6:26 a.m. with Alejandro in the front seat, shot to death.
His family says Alejandro was not a gang member and had no known enemies. They can't understand who could have done this to him.
"We are all in shock," said Jesus Perez, Alejandro's cousin. "We just want answers to our questions."
"If this was your brother, your son, your cousin, your nephew, your grandson, you would want someone to help you find answers as to why he was taken away that way, in that manner."
A witness tells ABC7 the car had multiple bullet holes on both sides and at least five shots were heard.
A small memorial of candles and flowers now sits at the curb where Legaria was discovered.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help Alejandro's family.
Investigators have not disclosed much about a possible motive or suspect in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).