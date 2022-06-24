new york

Second-generation leathersmith Alex Dabagh turns trash into tote bags

By Eduardo Sanchez and Dana Langer
EMBED <>More Videos

These $133 tote bags are made entirely from trash

NEW YORK -- In the heart of New York City, there's an artisan on a mission to reimagine waste. Meet Alex Dabagh, a second-generation leathersmith and founder of ANYBAG, a sustainable fashion brand keeping single-use plastic bags out of waterways and landfills.

To create the tote bags ANYBAG is known for, Dabagh and his team handcraft a one-of-a-kind textile made by heat sealing pieces of plastic together into a yarn and then weaving it on a loom.

"Each classic ANYBAG uses about two pounds of plastic which is equivalent to 95 single plastic bags," says Dabagh. "What I like to say about the ANYBAG is that it's just like us New Yorkers. We are all cut from a different cloth. No two are ever alike. That's the uniqueness."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
environmentnew yorksmall businesslocalish businesslocalish
NEW YORK
These $133 tote bags are made entirely from trash
This cheese shop hand-makes mozzarella daily
LA drill rapper killed after being followed, robbed in NY, police say
Video shows officers saving blind man after he fell onto subway tracks
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
Where abortion stands nationally: State-by-state breakdown of laws
Death investigation after bags with unknown contents found on 60 Fwy
Van Nuys sisters killed in Guatemala violent car crash
US woman on vacation in Malta denied lifesaving abortion
How outlawing abortion could worsen maternal mortality crisis
Distraught Ohio father attacks his 3-year-old son's alleged killer
Show More
Time-lapse satellite imagery captures vast lightning strikes across LA
California leaders pledge new law to address SCOTUS gun ruling
Silver alert issued for 71-year-old woman last seen in Wilmington
Senate passes bipartisan gun safety bill
A year later, Surfside remembers 98 victims of Florida condo collapse
More TOP STORIES News