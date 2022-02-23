Politics

Sen. Alex Padilla officially launches his 2022 campaign run

EMBED <>More Videos

Sen. Padilla kicks off official 2022 campaign run

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- Sen. Alex Padilla has officially launched his 2022 run for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

Padilla filed his candidacy papers at the Registrar-Recorder's office in Norwalk Tuesday afternoon. He's running for a full six-year term.

"I'm proud of all that we have to show for my first year in office - having had a chance to weigh in with the crafting and the passage of the American Rescue Plan, literally billions of dollars for California - for those working families, for small businesses, for state and local governments and vaccines, vaccines, vaccines."

Gov. Gavin Newsom initially appointed Padilla to fill the Senate seat vacated by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnorwalklos angeles countygavin newsomsenatealex padillacampaignelection
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
5 Freeway reopens through Grapevine after hourslong closure
Winter storm blanketing Southern California mountains with snow
LA County may soon be easing indoor mask mandate, supervisor says
Group calls for OC DA to resign over alleged racist remarks
Big Bear bald eagle protects eggs in nest amid snow storm
LA County prosecutors vote overwhelmingly in support of Gascón recall
Man accused of following family cleared of wrongdoing by authorities
Show More
Homeless count enters 2nd day in LA County amid volunteer shortage
Veterans worry polluted California military base made them ill
Russia sanctions could cause sudden spike in gas prices, experts say
Amsterdam Apple Store suspect run over while chasing hostage: Police
Pop-up art exhibit celebrates Black hair
More TOP STORIES News