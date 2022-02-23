Sen. Alex Padilla officially launches his 2022 campaign run

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- Sen. Alex Padilla has officially launched his 2022 run for a seat in the U.S. Senate.Padilla filed his candidacy papers at the Registrar-Recorder's office in Norwalk Tuesday afternoon. He's running for a full six-year term."I'm proud of all that we have to show for my first year in office - having had a chance to weigh in with the crafting and the passage of the American Rescue Plan, literally billions of dollars for California - for those working families, for small businesses, for state and local governments and vaccines, vaccines, vaccines."Gov. Gavin Newsom initially appointed Padilla to fill the Senate seat vacated by Vice President Kamala Harris.