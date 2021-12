Massachusetts man who had heart surgery wins $1M lotto prize from ticket that came in get-well card

EMBED >More News Videos A SuperLotto ticket worth $38 million with all six winning numbers was sold at Plum Canyon Shell gas station in Santa Clarita.

A Massachusetts man recovering from open-heart surgery won a $1 million lottery prize on a scratch-off ticket given to him by a friend, according to lottery officials.Alexander McLeish received three scratch-off tickets in a get-well card from a friend earlier this month, according to a news release from the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.As McLeish scratched off the first three letters on the crossword lottery ticket, his first glimpse of good luck was revealing his initials: A, W and M. As he continued matching letters to words on the lottery ticket, for a game called $5,000,000 100X Cashword, he revealed the word "heart" on the bottom row of the puzzle.The man wound up winning the second top prize for the game -- $1 million. There are only 10 total prize winners for that amount on the $20 lottery ticket. The top prize is $5 million.This wasn't the first time McLeish won on a ticket given to him by his friend. Several years ago, he won $1,000 on a lottery ticket his friend gave him for his birthday, according to lottery officials.McLeish claimed his $1 million prize Friday and chose the cash option. Before taxes, he received a one-time payment of $650,000, according to the news release.No word on whether he will give his friend any of the prize money.