Personal Finance

SuperLotto ticket worth $38M sold at Santa Clarita Shell gas station

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (CNS) -- A ticket was sold with all six numbers in Saturday's SuperLotto Plus drawing, and it's worth $38 million.

The winning ticket was sold at the Plum Canyon Shell gas station on Skyline Ranch Road in Santa Clarita.

One ticket with five winning numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at a market in Castroville and is worth $35,393, the California Lottery announced.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 1, 11, 27, 31, 36 and the Mega number was 22.

The drawing was the 32nd since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.



