Warning of 'extreme event' as more sea lions and dolphins become sick, wash up along SoCal coastline

Marine biologists say an extreme event is happening across Southern California beaches.

Sea lions and dolphins are become sick and many are washing up along the coastline. From Santa Barbara through Santa Monica and down into Orange County, experts say the number is higher than what they've seen in many years.

The Marine Mammal Care Center is one of several conservation organizations overwhelmed with the number of sea lions they're rescuing and rehabilitating.

Currently, they have about 60 in San Pedro.

"There are animals out on the beach that we want to respond to, that we want to rescue, but we don't have the facilities right now to be able to care for them," said Dave Bader, marine biologist and chief operations and education officer at the Marine Mammal Care Center.

Bader explained what we're seeing is a harmful algal bloom.

The planktonic algae are what makes the water look green and it's producing a toxin that builds up in the food chain.

"Our seals and sea lions and dolphins eat fish that have eaten this algae and those toxins build up in their bodies and causes them to have what we call domoic acid toxicosis," said Bader. "It causes symptoms like seizures, it can cause extreme lethargy, it can cause aggressiveness, and it can also cause death."

What can you do to help?

First, keep a safe distance. If you encounter a harmed animal, you should stay at least 50 feet away and call for help, Bader said.

"If they're sick or injured, call 800-39-WHALE and our response team can decide whether or not it's appropriate to rescue that animal," said Bader.

There's reports of people getting too close, trying to pet sea lions and getting bitten.

"We need to keep them wild and we need give them space," he said. "They can be aggressive, naturally, and the domoic acid can actually create neurological response, including aggressiveness."

As far as capacity, the Marine Mammal Care Center is trying to keep up with the demand, including supplies and building more space; efforts they continue fundraising for.