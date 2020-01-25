Alhambra police discover 2 bodies after responding to reports of a shooting

By ABC7.com staff
ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- Alhambra police discovered two bodies after responding to reports of a shooting Friday night.

Police found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds inside an apartment after 7 p.m. in the 400 block of 2nd Street in Alhambra.

A man had flagged down officers at the scene and later confessed to murdering the victims. He was arrested and booked.

CPR was attempted on one of the victims but both were pronounced dead on scene.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
