Burglary suspect injured in Alhambra officer-involved shooting, ends with car crashing onto sidewalk

By Elena Gomez
ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- A burglary suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Alhambra that ended with a suspect vehicle crashing onto a sidewalk, authorities said.

Officers were conducting a patrol check in the area when they saw car parked in the driveway of an ExtraSpace storage facility along the 2000 block of West Mission Road around 3:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department which was assisting the Alhambra Police Department with the investigation.

When they tried to make contact with the people in the car regarding a potential burglary investigation, the driver accelerated toward the officer and an officer-involved shooting occurred, according to Lt. Scott Hoglund.

The driver then speed off and a chase ensued, authorities said. The car lost control when trying to make a turn and crashed onto the sidewalk near Mission and 6th Street. Fire crews were seen trying to remove them from the mangled wreckage of the car.

One of two female suspects, both in their 20s, sustained a gunshot wound to the hand, while the other complained of pain following the crash. Both were arrested.

At least one storage unit at the facility was burglarized, authorities said, and stolen items were recovered from the suspect vehicle.

The wounded suspect was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alhambralos angeles countypolice chaseburglaryofficer involved shooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News