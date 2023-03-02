3 hospitalized after violent Alhambra crash involving driver fleeing from police

Three people were hospitalized after a violent crash at an Alhambra intersection involving a driver who was fleeing from police.

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people were hospitalized in unknown after a violent crash Thursday morning at an Alhambra intersection involving a driver who was fleeing from police, authorities said.

Few details were initially available about the circumstances that led to the collision, which occurred at the intersection of Concord and Fremont avenues.

Which law enforcement agency was involved in the police chase was unknown.

The Alhambra Police Department did not immediately respond to ABC7's request for comment.

Video from AIR7 HD appeared to show a mangled sedan or SUV on its side, near a toppled stoplight pole.

