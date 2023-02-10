Alison Brie, Dave Franco reimagine the rom-com with new movie 'Somebody I Used to Know'

HOLLYWOOD -- The new movie, "Somebody I Used to Know," is about a young woman who heads home after a bump in her career in Hollywood. And of all the people getting married when she returns, does it really have to be her ex-boyfriend? Of course it does!

Alison Brie is the star and the co-writer of "Somebody I Used to Know." Her husband, Dave Franco, is the other writer, and he also directed the film. When her character, Allie, runs into her first love during a visit home to see her mom, she may once again be feeling those romantic sparks.

"The "Allie" that we meet at the beginning of the movie has a lot of problems, right?" said Brie. "She's a little bit lost in her life. She's in a bit of a dark place but like, we get the sense through meeting all of these people form her past that, like, and she used to be awesome!"

"I think it would be a lot of folks' worst nightmare to watch their ex and their soon-to-be become friends over the course of their wedding weekend. Like, that would not--that feels terrifying," said co-star Jay Ellis.

"For whatever reason, I feel very comfortable in the embarrassing moments," said Franco. "And, yeah, I guess a lot of the humor from this movie is being derived from these very, hopefully, relatable, very human but very awkward moments, yeah."

"Somebody I Used to Know" is rated R and is available on Prime video Friday, February 10.