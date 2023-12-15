Barbers, stylists donate services to give Lynwood High students free haircuts for the holidays

'You hear the word free, you're gonna run to it!' Students at Lynwood High School are treated to free haircuts, thanks to local professional barbers and hairstylists on this final week of school before winter break.

LYNWOOD (KABC) -- Usually "fresh cuts" during the holidays are in reference to Christmas trees as you leave the lot. However, these cuts are just as fresh - and just in time for family holiday photos!

These students at Lynwood High School collaborated up with local professional barbers and hairstylists on this final week of school before winter break.

"We're celebrity barbers. We charge $100 per cut and we're here to give them free haircuts and really give them service for free," said Sol-le, Barber.

"I heard a free haircut - you hear the word free, you're gonna run to it," said 12th grader Kevin McClain.

"We know most of our families are busy trying to get Christmas together making sure their families have all the essentials so we decided to bring this group of talented people together so we can give back to the community," said DeAnthony Friday, Assistant Principal, Lynwood High School.

The school's Young Black Achievers Student Union and the Edu-Care Foundation, which provides student support services and afterschool programming, sponsored the "Cuts for Kids" event.

"You have to show gratitude and love to others, it helps both parties," said Hairstylist Yazmin Adams. "It makes me feel good, makes the students feel good when you help out, show them leadership roles, show them caring roles - it's good to give back, good to help others, some people might not have the money to get their haircut."

About 40 students - now with a fresh look. What's better than that?!