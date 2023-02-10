Firefighters go above and beyond to help young Yorba Linda athlete

YORBA LINDA (KABC) -- An Orange County girl was on the way to her basketball game when her family was involved in a car accident. After making sure everyone was okay, the first responders went above and beyond to make sure they got to the game on time!

"I just heard a bunch of banging noise. I saw the windows all cracked. I was almost crying," said Abby Walters.

That's when the Orange County Fire Authority showed up and saw Abby's reaction.

"A little scared about what was going on... We noticed she was in her basketball uniform. She had her knee pads and her uniform," said Captain Paul Holaday, OCFA.

The Firefighters asked if she was her way to a game.

"They saw she was upset," said Vanessa Walters, Abby's Mom. "They started talking to her about her uniform. And she was like I have a game, I'm gonna miss my game, and they were like, we can take you! Hop in!"

"Her face lit up. She wanted to go to her game and be with her teammates," said David Walters, Abby's Dad.

"So we made some space on the truck, loaded her up, hit the lights and sirens and got her to her game. Just kidding, there were no lights or sirens! But we got her to her game on time," said Holaday.

Not only did Abby make it to her game, she also made a few shots, and her team won! None of it would have been possible without the heling hands of a few goodhearted first responders.

"They stepped in and volunteered to take me. I'm so grateful for them," said Abby.

Abby and her family brought the good news of the win to the firefighters, along with a handmade card, and dinner to show their appreciation.

"Sometimes doing the right thing for the right reason is something like this," said Aaron Shook, OCFA.

And Abby's message to the firefighters?

"I'm praying over you every day, hoping that you stay safe," said Abby. "And that you can help more people like you did help me."