Student uses universal language of music to make a difference in Temecula special needs community

17-year old Dante Marzett taps into his own skills and shares his love of music to lead 'Joyful Noise' special needs choir in Temecula.

TEMECULA (KABC) -- They say music is a universal language, with the power to bring people together. And nobody knows this better than 17-year-old Dante Marzett does. It's time for choir rehearsal, with a keyboard, amplifier and guitar. However, this group isn't just any choir. This is the "Joyful Noise" special needs choir of Temecula.

But what these students say is most special about this choir is how it all started. Or rather, "who" got it all started.

"As I've gotten to know music more, even write a few songs, I've wanted to share music with other people," said Marzett.

The teen came up with the idea for the choir earlier this year, and already he has more than a dozen regular members.

"I had a few friends who had siblings with special needs and I thought it would be something cool to invest in and see what the response was," said Marzett. "But it turns out the response was way bigger than I would have imagined."

"It's wonderful, he does a wonderful job and everything else, we're just so happy to have him," said choir member Chantel Leak.

Over the past few months, the choir has performed several times. They're now working on learning the National anthem. The goal: to sing at the upcoming game at Storm Stadium in Lake Elsinore.

"At performance they'll tell you they're nervous, but they don't look nervous at all, and when they sing, they open up, and aren't afraid to open up," said Marzett.

Not only has it made a difference in the lives of these students, but also Marzett's parents are quite proud of what he has accomplished.

"When I walk in that room and the kids smile, the ladies and gentlemen smile at me, it's so much joy," said Emilie Marzett.

"It's him, but it's not about him, it's about multiplying that blessing of music and joy into other people's lives," said Anthony Marzett.