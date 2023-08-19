Members of the 'Voices of Brookdale' choir are preparing for their debut at SoFi stadium. The choir is made up of men and women ranging in age between 76 to 101 years young. They'll perform the national anthem at the Rams vs. Raiders pre-season game.

Senior choir 'The Voices of Brookdale' singing national anthem at Rams/Raiders game at SoFi Stadium

TARZANA (KABC) -- Members of the Voices of Brookdale choir are preparing for their debut at SoFi stadium. The choir is made up of men and women ranging in age between 76 to 101 years young. They'll perform the national anthem at the Rams pre-season game.

"It means a lot. I always choke up when I sing the Star-Spangled Banner," said Karen Gruen, choir member.

86-year old Gruen is not the only member of this choir shedding tears singing the national anthem. They sent a video to someone at the stadium.

"She said I have tears and I said why she said they remind me of my grandma," said choir leader Lillie Newman. "She said we don't ever do this because she books the big acts Beyoncé, Celine Dion."

The choir is composed of residents of Brookdale Gardens in Tarzana. These beautiful voices practice for roughly a half a year for their starring role. 93-year old Burton Becker is ready.

"It's nice in two ways. I've never been on TV. I never was a singer until I came here and I joined the choir," said Becker.

"It feels very patriotic and it just feels good," said Peggy Labelle, choir member.

This beautiful choir had a message for Beyoncé.

"Beyoncé! If you need us to open and sing for your tour? We'll do the tour. We'll open right choir?"