Expert shares advice for allergy suffers, ways to help prevent COVID-19

With allergy season in full swing, a runny nose, itchy eyes and even a loss of smell can put people on edge with several similarities to COVID-19 symptoms.Ear, nose and throat specialist Dr. Marc Kerner with CalWest said a loss of a sense of smell can serve as an early warning for a potential coronavirus infection."The COVID-19 disease is caused by a coronavirus and the coronavirus cousins are coronaviruses that cause the common cold, which also can result in loss of smell, so it's not uncommon to have that as the presenting symptom," Kerner said. "We started to see that in South Korea, where they noted that about 15 to 20% of their patients presented as a loss of smell as the sole symptom early on in the disease. We've seen that now in Italy, Spain and all throughout Europe and even in this country, too."Watch the full video above for ways to protect yourself from the virus and advice for allergy sufferers.