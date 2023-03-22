Man found fatally shot in head at home in gated Altadena community; homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation was underway after a man was found fatally shot at a home in an upscale neighborhood in Altadena.

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A homicide investigation was underway after a man was found fatally shot Wednesday morning at a home in an upscale neighborhood in Altadena.

The incident was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. at a two-story house in the 700 block of West Owen Court, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The home is located on a hilltop inside the gated La Viña community.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, authorities said. His identity was not immediately made public.

No one was in custody in connection with the shooting, nor was any information about a possible suspect released by investigators.

"We're a little shocked because it's a very peaceful, safe neighborhood," said Terry Priesont, who lives in the area. "So I'm assuming it was probably someone in the family or somebody that knew someone, not an outside stranger."

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.