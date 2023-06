It's a tough job, but this 80-year-old makes driving a school bus look easy. After 40 years behind the wheel, Peggy Worrel shares what keeps her going.

ALVIN, Texas -- At the end of the 2022-2023 school year, Alvin ISD recognized Peggy Worrel as the district's transportation employee of the year. The 80-year-old woman has been a bus driver with Alvin ISD 40 years and counting.

"I just like driving the big bus, the kids," Worrel said. "I like being behind the wheel. I like being in control."

