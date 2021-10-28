Amanda Seyfried battles postpartum depression in new film 'A Mouthful Of Air'

HOLLYWOOD -- Amanda Seyfried and Finn Wittrock star in the new movie, "A Mouthful Of Air."They play a very loving couple. Watching the film, you will likely feel that love, but you may also feel sadness and anxiety. That's because one of two is just trying to cope with life.In the film, Seyfried plays a devoted wife, celebrated children's author and loving mother. She's so loving, in fact, I was convinced that one of the babies in the film was her own!"I would think that you're referring to a 45-minute take, yeah, which is so rarely do you get that time," said Seyfried. "They just kept the camera rolling and our camera operator, he was just moving around. And for 45 minutes, I just sat with this baby."There are some beautiful moments here, but it also tackles the depression of Amanda's character head-on and what that can do to a person and to a family."It's a very helpless feeling to not be able to be there for the person who's going through something like this, you know, and not be able to, to heal them and fix them," said Wittrock."A Mouthful Of Air" also deals with postpartum depression after the birth of the couple's second child."You can see the beauty and she can't and that, I think, is really frustrating for anybody who has had a family member who has suffered," said Seyfried."A Mouthful Of Air" is rated "R" for some language.It goes into theaters on Friday.