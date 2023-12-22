Last-minute tamale rush! Shoppers wait hours in rain at Amapola Market in Downey

Friday's rain certainly didn't stop people from going out and getting their hands on a fresh batch of those delicious tamales!

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- 'Tis the season for tamales!

Friday's rain certainly didn't stop people from going out and getting their hands on a fresh batch.

AIR7 HD was above Amapola Market in Downey where the line stretched around the building. People could be seen standing with their umbrellas as they waited to get inside.

Amapola Market has three stores in the southeast Los Angeles area, including the one in Downey. Owner Rolando Pozos told Eyewitness News this week they sell millions of pounds of masa during the holiday season.