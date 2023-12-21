Popular SoCal market prepares for busy tamale holiday season

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- It is that time of year when many Latino families are loading up on a golden item, masa dough for tamales. Many customers are turning to a popular Los Angeles grocery chain Amapola Market. Days ahead of Christmas celebrations, one customer even bought one thousand pounds in one trip. Tamale business owners like to buy in big bulks.

Some people buy smaller batches to make tamales just for the family.

"This is only my second year coming here. But my mother-in-law who passed away a couple of years ago, I think she came here for a good ten or 15 years," said customer Amara Lopez. "So I am trying to continue to the tradition."

Amapola Market has three stores in the Southeast Los Angeles area, like in Downey. The owner Rolando Pozos said, that during the holiday season, they sell millions of pounds of masa. The iconic LA market is known for having very long lines of customers days before Christmas day to buy one item -- masa. Customer Adelmira Lopez said even camped overnight in the past. This year she got here days ahead.

"It is a wonderful feeling. You meet a lot of people. But it is cold and obviously right now with the rain, I said no way," said Lopez.

The hot item at this grocery chain is masa. The second hot item is ready-made tamales. Pozos said during this season they sell thousands of ready-make tamales.

"We celebrate by making tamales with our families, bringing everyone together," said Pozos. "We make tamales of all of the flavors that you like. We have the best ingredients here."

"It has best masa that you can honestly get. Especially if you are making homemade tamales," said customer Evelyn Alfaro.

