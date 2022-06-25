amazing video

Bald eagle snatches Yorkie off porch in Canada: VIDEO

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO -- A home backyard camera captured the incredible moment a dog escaped the clutches of a bald eagle in Canada.

A Yorkie named Coco was in her backyard when a bald eagle swooped down and snatched her right off the porch.

She somehow freed herself and sprinted back to safety.

Don't worry; she's OK.

Coco's owner said she was scratched up a bit, but is now running around like nothing happened.
