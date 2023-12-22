Technology and humans working to deliver last-minute Christmas gifts at Amazon site in Gardena

With Christmas just days away, the Amazon SAX3 site is busy with last-minute holiday shipping.

With Christmas just days away, the Amazon SAX3 site is busy with last-minute holiday shipping.

With Christmas just days away, the Amazon SAX3 site is busy with last-minute holiday shipping.

With Christmas just days away, the Amazon SAX3 site is busy with last-minute holiday shipping.

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Technology and humans have come together to get gifts out in time for the holiday.

"Hundreds of thousands of items out of this same day facility. In Los Angeles we have five other same-day sites. So if you're a Prime member, you can take advantage of that same-day service, if you're a procrastinating shopper this year," Amazon spokesperson Natalie Banke said.

Site leader Erik Suek said they would be working right up to the big day.

"We're a 24-hour facility. We will be delivering until 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve. However, we will be closed on Christmas Day," Suek said.

The facility, about the size of two football fields, was full of just more than 500 employees and another hundred seasonal workers Thursday, alongside 500 Amazon robots helping make operations more efficient -- thanks to all their cameras reading QR codes to show them the way.

Suek said with a 30 percent increase in volume during the holiday season, the help was necessary.

"Without these robots, workers would be walking 10 - 20 plus miles per day to go do all these orders. Now the workers can stand in one spot and the robots are gonna do all the work for us," Suek said.

When these robots need maintenance, people come to the rescue.

Then there's the scanning - lots of it. Technology again, makes it more efficient by helping keep both hands free.

Working here was more than a job for Brendan Tomlinson.

He said, "As a father of three kids I heavily rely on Amazon services myself to get presents to my home and make sure I get all the right things on time and I'm just happy to be a part of that."