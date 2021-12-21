Pets & Animals

Hero Amazon delivery driver rescues 19-year-old and her dog as larger dog attacked them - Video

EMBED <>More Videos

VIDEO: Amazon delivery driver rescues 19-year-old from dog attack

LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- An Amazon delivery driver in Las Vegas jumped into action, coming to the rescue of a 19-year-old and her dog as the two were being attacked by a larger dog.

The incident was captured on a doorbell camera on Dec. 13.

Homeowner Michael Ray, a local real estate agent who was showing homes at the time, said his Ring alert went off while he was working.

"My Ring alert went off and I watched the entire situation unfold in front of me," he told Storyful.

The Ring video shows Ray's daughter Lauren coming out of the home to greet a stray dog. That's when Lauren's dog, a 9-year-old cocker spaniel named Max, bolted out of the house.

The larger dog immediately started to attack Max, at which point Lauren scooped up her small dog in her arms. But the larger dog continued to act aggressively toward the two as Lauren screamed for help.

That's when an Amazon delivery driver rushed to their aid, literally stepping in and putting herself in front of the aggressive stray dog until Lauren and Max could escape into the house.

Afterward, the driver even scolded the aggressive dog, saying, "You're a bad dog!"

Ray posted about the incident on Facebook, showing gratitude toward the good Samaritan driver.

"She could have easily stayed back, she saw how aggressive the dog was, but came flying in to help without a thought of her own well-being. Plus her telling the dog he was a bad dog at the end of the video is classic!" Ray said in the post.

Thanks to the driver's quick thinking, Lauren and Max are both OK, just a little shaken up.

According to local media, the Ray family was able to track down that hero Amazon driver and thank her with a bouquet of flowers.



MORE | 6-year-old boy hailed a hero after saving sister from dog attack
EMBED More News Videos

"Captain America" is sending a special message and gift to a six-year-old boy who saved his younger sister from a dog attack.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnevadalas vegasdogsamazonattackherodog attackcaught on videou.s. & worldcaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after stolen fire truck chase across Orange County
LAPD investigating break-in at Bel Air mansion
Biden to announce plan to mail 500M free rapid tests to Americans
ABC7 special examines 2009 disappearance of Mitrice Richardson
Rams set to face Seahawks in COVID-delayed game at SoFi Stadium
LA-area loses US House seat in new California political maps
Pa. Rep. Perry denies Jan. 6 panel's request for interview
Show More
2 babies survive tornado that carried them away in bathtub
Store clerk shot and wounded during robbery in Norwalk
Trevor Noah files suit against NYC hospital claiming negligence
Watch Now: No Good Deed | A Crowdfunding Holiday Heist
Officers fatally shoot man at Ontario hotel
More TOP STORIES News