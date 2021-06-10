Amazon driver seen punching 67-year-old woman in head after argument over delivery

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Amazon driver attacks customer after delivery argument

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- An Amazon driver is facing abuse and battery charges after allegedly attacking a 67-year-old woman outside her apartment in the Bay Area.

Security video shows the victim and the driver, 21-year-old Itzel Ramirez, last week.

Investigators say the attack sparked from an argument over delivery times.



In the video, the woman and the driver can be seen having an argument. The victim then walks away and turns her back and the Amazon driver is seen attacking her from behind, punching her multiple times in the head.

Detectives say Ramirez admitted to assaulting the woman, but claims it was self-defense.

Amazon says this action does not reflect the high standards for its drivers and Ramirez no longer works for the company.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northern californiaamazonassaultattack
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
Show More
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
More TOP STORIES News