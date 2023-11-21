Amazon employee stabbed near facility in Mission Viejo, authorities say

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- An Amazon employee was stabbed Tuesday morning in Mission Viejo, and one person was taken into custody, authorities said.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, deputies received reports of the stabbing around 9:30 a.m. near the Amazon facility on Jeronimo Road and Obrero Drive.

The employee was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. The suspect, who wasn't immediately identified, was taken into custody shortly after. It's unclear if the two knew each other or worked together.

"There is currently no danger to the public, but we are asking the community to avoid the area as we conduct our investigation," read a post published by the sheriff's department on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It's unclear what led to the stabbing. Eyewitness News is working to get more information.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.