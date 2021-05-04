Amazon's new San Bernardino air hub creating up to 1,000 new jobs

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10553804" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Apple announced that it plans to expand its Culver City team to more than 3,000 employees as part of the multinational technology company's plan to invest $430 billion and add 20,000 new jobs across the United States over the next five years.

Some of the biggest names of the technology world are born and based in California. After some major names moved out of state, many wondered if the Golden State was still the tech capital. Experts say there is no need to worry, technology is still here.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Amazon's newest air hub in San Bernardino is not only helping with faster delivery across the Southland -- it's also creating up to 1,000 new local jobs!Amazon is broadening its footprint in the Inland Empire - with a brand new regional air hub now operating at the San Bernardino International Airport. And much like other facilities - its big!"It's about 700,000 square feet on the roof, roughly about 11 football fields," described Michael Robinson, the hub's general manager.Robinson says the new site is creating up to 1,000 new jobs locally. Tiahana Gaines is one of the new hires."My plan is to eventually move up within the company, so it's a great opportunity to meet, connect and build relationships here," Gaines said.The air hub in San Bernardino is the 7th in the state. For now, there's just one arriving and one departing flight a day with capacity for much more as demand increases."We will have the ability to scale up to as many as 14 flights per day, so we have 14 parking positions, the most exciting thing about that we're planning for future growth," Robinson said.