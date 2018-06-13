Amazon employee arrested in connection with fire at Redlands distribution center

An employee at an Amazon distribution center in Redlands has been arrested in connection with a fire that damaged the center last week.

REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) --
Redlands police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fire that damaged an Amazon fulfillment center last week.

Investigators said 38-year-old Brian Allen Ingersoll worked at the Inland Empire facility. He was picked up on Friday and charged with arson.

No one was injured in the Thursday blaze and crews were able to save much of the merchandise inside.

Firefighters said a separate, unrelated fire last Tuesday started in a solar panel on the roof of the building. Investigators said Ingersoll was not connected to that fire.

Authorities have not said why they believe Ingersoll started the fire that occurred two days later or where in the building that blaze happened.

Ingersoll pleaded not guilty to arson charges, according to court documents. He is being held on $250,000 bail.

Amazon confirmed that Ingersoll was terminated from his position with the company, citing employee safety reasons.
