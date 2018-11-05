Amber Alert: 13-year-old abducted from outside family's North Carolina home

LUMBERTON, N.C. --
The FBI and police are looking for 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar after authorities said an unidentified man abducted her from her front yard Monday morning in Robeson County North Carolina.

It happened just before 7 a.m. at Rosewood Mobile Home Park in Lumberton while she was waiting to go to school.

An Amber Alert was then issued for the girl around 10 a.m.

Witnesses said the man had a yellow bandana over his face, so they did not get a good look at him.

They said he grabbed Aguilar and forced her into a stolen green 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina tag NWS 984.

Aguilar is approximately 5 feet tall and 126 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans.

"Our main concern right now is getting this young lady back to her family," Lumberton Police Department Chief Michael Mcneill said during a news conference.

Anyone who locates or sees Aguilar or the vehicle is asked to contact Sgt. Pete Locklear at the Lumberton Police Department (910) 671-3845.
