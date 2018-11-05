Hania Aguilar (Lumberton Police Department)

The FBI and police are looking for 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar after authorities said an unidentified man abducted her from her front yard Monday morning in Robeson County North Carolina.It happened just before 7 a.m. at Rosewood Mobile Home Park in Lumberton while she was waiting to go to school.An Amber Alert was then issued for the girl around 10 a.m.Witnesses said the man had a yellow bandana over his face, so they did not get a good look at him.They said he grabbed Aguilar and forced her into a stolen green 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina tag NWS 984.Aguilar is approximately 5 feet tall and 126 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans."Our main concern right now is getting this young lady back to her family," Lumberton Police Department Chief Michael Mcneill said during a news conference.Anyone who locates or sees Aguilar or the vehicle is asked to contact Sgt. Pete Locklear at the Lumberton Police Department (910) 671-3845.