Amber Alert canceled after Highland kidnap claim deemed unfounded, car theft suspect in custody, authorities say

****UPDATE****#Highland Suspect and vehicle located. Kidnapping allegations unfounded. Investigation is ongoing. — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) December 4, 2020

HIGHLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- An Amber Alert was issued and quickly rescinded Friday morning after a suspect stole a car from a parking lot in Highland and was taken into custody, authorities said.The alert was canceled after an initial allegation that a 3-year-old girl had been inside the vehicle was deemed to be unfounded, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.The incident, which occurred about 8 a.m. at Baseline Street and Rogers Lane, was captured on surveillance video released by the Sheriff's Department.A spokesperson for the agency said the woman seen running after the stolen car in the footage fabricated a claim that her young daughter was inside.