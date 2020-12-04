Amber Alert canceled after Highland kidnap claim deemed unfounded, car theft suspect in custody, authorities say

By
HIGHLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- An Amber Alert was issued and quickly rescinded Friday morning after a suspect stole a car from a parking lot in Highland and was taken into custody, authorities said.

The alert was canceled after an initial allegation that a 3-year-old girl had been inside the vehicle was deemed to be unfounded, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The incident, which occurred about 8 a.m. at Baseline Street and Rogers Lane, was captured on surveillance video released by the Sheriff's Department.

A spokesperson for the agency said the woman seen running after the stolen car in the footage fabricated a claim that her young daughter was inside.

