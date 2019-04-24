Amber Alert canceled after father arrested, children found unharmed, Bakersfield police say

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. (KABC) -- An Amber Alert was canceled Wednesday after an 8-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy, who were last seen with their father in Marina del Rey, were found safe, police said.

Miliana Aguirre and Daniel Aguirre were allegedly kidnapped by 31-year-old Michael Aguirre at about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

They were found unharmed. Michael Aguirre, who was considered armed and dangerous, was arrested without incident, according to Bakersfield police.
No additional details were released.

