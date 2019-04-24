Amber Alert canceled after father arrested, children found unharmed, Bakersfield police say

Miliana Aguirre and Daniel Aguirre were allegedly kidnapped by 31-year-old Michael Aguirre at about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.
They were found unharmed. Michael Aguirre, who was considered armed and dangerous, was arrested without incident, according to Bakersfield police.
No additional details were released.
Michael Aguirre and both children have been located. Michael Aguirre was arrested without incident and the children were unharmed. pic.twitter.com/YjQSbqUNzj— Bakersfield Police (@bakersfieldpd) April 24, 2019