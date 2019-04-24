Amber Alert canceled after father arrested, children found unharmed, Bakersfield police say

Michael Aguirre and both children have been located. Michael Aguirre was arrested without incident and the children were unharmed. pic.twitter.com/YjQSbqUNzj — Bakersfield Police (@bakersfieldpd) April 24, 2019

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. (KABC) -- An Amber Alert was canceled Wednesday after an 8-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy, who were last seen with their father in Marina del Rey, were found safe, police said.Miliana Aguirre and Daniel Aguirre were allegedly kidnapped by 31-year-old Michael Aguirre at about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.They were found unharmed. Michael Aguirre, who was considered armed and dangerous, was arrested without incident, according to Bakersfield police.No additional details were released.