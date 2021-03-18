Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old in Georgia who was kidnapped while mom was making food delivery

DeKalb County police have found a stolen SUV that was taken early Thursday morning with a child inside, but police say the child is still missing.Police issued an Amber Alert for 1-year-old Royalty Grisby, who was in the backseat of the vehicle as it was stolen in front of a home on the 1200 block of Harvest Dale Court in Stone Mountain. The vehicle was found off Young road in Stone Mountain around 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning.Police say the driver was attempting to deliver food at the home around 2 a.m. and left the child inside the vehicle. That's when the two suspects jumped in and took off."I got an order for DoorDash and I picked up the order from Checkers and I came to drop it off and as soon as I went to put the food down I just heard somebody running and then I heard the door close and as soon as I turned around my truck was, it was going down the street and my baby was still in the car," Royalty's mother said.The vehicle is described as a maroon 2010 Nissan Armada with the Georgia license tag RWW4748.Police identified one of the suspects as a 14-year-old boy and announced Thursday afternoon that it may have all been a setup."Information that we have received is that a call was made to DoorDash, they did place a food order. As she exited her vehicle to deliver the food order, (the boy) entered the vehicle and took off," DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha V. Ramos said. "Our investigation is leading up to believe that it was indeed a setup, the order appears to be fake.""I just want my baby home. That's it," the mother said. "I just want her. You can take her to the hospital, you can take her anywhere, take her to a store, just bring her home. She didn't do anything. She was just asleep in the backseat."If you have any information, you're asked to call 911.