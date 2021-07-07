Riverside County Amber Alert: Child found, suspect in custody

An Amber Alert was issued Monday afternoon after the child, Celestine Stoot III, was taken, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Celestine was last seen sometime Sunday in Lake Elsinore.
The Amber Alert was deactivated by early Tuesday evening.
"This AMBER Alert has been deactivated," the CHP tweeted. "The child was safely located and the suspect was taken into custody."
Details of the arrest were not immediately released.
A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the suspect, 42-year-old Celestine Stoot Jr., has been identified as the suspect in the homicide of 43-year-old Natasha Denise Barlow, the mother of the missing boy.
Authorities discovered Barlow's body inside a home in Lake Elsinore around 4 p.m. Monday. Stoot Jr. is believed to be Barlow's boyfriend.
Details were not released on the cause of Barlow's death, and there was no mention of a possible motive.
AMBER Alert - **Update** - Riverside, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Imperial & San Bernardino Counties.@RSO— CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) July 6, 2021
The Amber Alert was issued in Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego and Imperial counties.