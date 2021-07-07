Riverside County Amber Alert: Child found, suspect in custody

EMBED <>More Videos

Amber Alert: Abduction suspect is wanted in killing of boy's mother

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man suspected of abducting his 2-year-old son in Riverside County and killing the boy's mother has been taken into custody and the child has been recovered safely, authorities said Tuesday evening.

An Amber Alert was issued Monday afternoon after the child, Celestine Stoot III, was taken, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Celestine was last seen sometime Sunday in Lake Elsinore.

The Amber Alert was deactivated by early Tuesday evening.

"This AMBER Alert has been deactivated," the CHP tweeted. "The child was safely located and the suspect was taken into custody."

Details of the arrest were not immediately released.

A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the suspect, 42-year-old Celestine Stoot Jr., has been identified as the suspect in the homicide of 43-year-old Natasha Denise Barlow, the mother of the missing boy.

Authorities discovered Barlow's body inside a home in Lake Elsinore around 4 p.m. Monday. Stoot Jr. is believed to be Barlow's boyfriend.

Details were not released on the cause of Barlow's death, and there was no mention of a possible motive.



The Amber Alert was issued in Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego and Imperial counties.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake elsinoreriverside countychild abductionchpamber alerthomicide investigationabductionhomicideriverside county sheriff's department
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 bodies found amid search for missing couple
Caught on camera: Illegal fireworks explode at Rialto home
LAPD officer who shared Floyd meme cleared of wrongdoing
Disneyland Resort announces ticket offer for California residents
These new SUVS feature comfort, style, great gas mileage
Banned sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson left off Olympic team
Man arrested after weapons found in Chicago hotel room
Show More
Nonprofit turns LA motels into housing for homeless vets
Amanda Kloots remembers husband Nick Cordero one year after his death
Glendale art exhibit uses lavash bread to honor Armenian heritage
Woman's body found in burning car in La Habra Heights
Quentin Tarantino buys historic Vista Theatre in Los Feliz
More TOP STORIES News