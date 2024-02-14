CHP issues Amber Alert for 4-year-old boy abducted in vehicle in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The CHP has issued an Amber Alert for a 4-year-old boy who was abducted while in a car in Long Beach.

The boy is identified as Justin Chan, who stands 3 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 35 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and red pants. He was in a 2021 gray Honda Accord with license plate 8XPG349.

The vehicle was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 1st Street and Linden Avenue in Long Beach.

Anyone who spots the vehicle or the boy is asked to immediately call 911.

It wasn't immediately clear if the boy was specifically targeted for kidnapping or if he happened to be in a car that was being stolen.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.