Amber Alert: Search for teen continues after Carson murder suspect flees with daughter

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- An Amber Alert was issued for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen with her mother and a man who are wanted suspects in a Carson murder investigation.

Detectives are looking for Alora Benitez, 15. She was last seen Wednesday morning in Torrance.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says the girl's mother and another man are suspects in the murder of a man who was found dead in the front seat of a white Audi parked behind the 400 block of East Carson Plaza Drive in Carson on Tuesday. The victim has been identified by authorities as Jeffery Appel, 32.

The woman and man were identified as Roman Cerratos and Maricela Mercado. They were last seen driving a white 2013 BMW four-door sedan with Nevada license plate MARIMAR.

This is a photo of suspects Roman Cerratos and Maricela Mercado.



The two adults are considered armed and dangerous.

"The fact that she is traveling with two people wanted in connection with a murder, we felt prudent that we get this information out to the public as safe as possible for the safe return of Miss Benitez," one investigator said.

Benitez is described as a Hispanic girl, five feet two inches tall, weighing about 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who spots them or the vehicle is asked to not approach them, but to call 911.

Anyone with information can also contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau, Detective Lawler or Detective Blagg at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous information can be provided to

Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org
