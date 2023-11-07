A driver reportedly fleeing from authorities collided into an ambulance at high speeds, resulting in a fiery crash in Ventura overnight.

Ambulance explodes in flames after being hit by car reportedly fleeing authorities in Ventura

The incident happened late Monday at Main Street outside a Target store. Video from the scene shows both vehicles engulfed in flames right after the crash.

One person was seen being treated at the scene as responding officers extinguished the fires. A paramedic was also seen being treated by colleagues, but that person appeared to be OK. The extent of their injuries were unknown.

Eyewitness News reached out to police to get more information but have not heard back.