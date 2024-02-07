American Girl and Disney release enchanting princess collection featuring Tiana, Cinderella, Ariel

American Girl and Disney have partnered to release a collection of princess dolls that includes Disney Princesses Ariel, Tiana and Cinderella.

American Girl and Disney, two brands beloved for their inspirational characters, have partnered to release an enchanting collection of princess dolls that includes Disney Princesses Ariel, Tiana and Cinderella.

Each princess doll stands 18 inches tall and comes dressed in an authentically designed signature dress. Additional dresses and plenty of fashionable accessories are sold separately to encourage imaginative play.

This new core collection follows the Disney x American Girl Disney Princess Collector Doll series that began last year and featured collector dolls Jasmine, Belle and Rapunzel.

"The launch of the initial three collector dolls last summer was very popular and demonstrated the desire from our fans for more of this iconic collaboration between Disney and American Girl," Rob Michaelis, Disney's vice president of North America Brand Commercialization, Hardlines & Consumables, said in a press release. "The talented teams at American Girl and Disney are so proud of the incredible details in this new expanded line of Disney Princess inspired dolls, which provide an authentic representation of Disney's beloved characters."

Jamie Cygielman, general manager of American Girl, also commented on the collection.

"Fandom for American Girl and Disney runs deep, and a collaboration has long been asked for by our mutual fans," Cygielman said. "Now, we're making dreams come true with a magical collection of timeless characters that will captivate our fans and send their imaginations soaring."

Disney is the parent company of this station.