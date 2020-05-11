'American Idol' recap: Top 7 contestants revealed

The performers started the night with a tribute to Disney music, and then they all honored their loved ones for Mother's Day.
Last week, judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan decided to use their one-time-only power to save one competitor from elimination: Makayla Phillips from Temecula.
But, who survived this time to make it into the Top 7?
Spoiler alert
Arthur Gunn, Just Sam, Jonny West, Louis Knight, Julia Gargano, Francisco Martin and Dillon James all made it to the next round.
Meanwhile, the show said goodbye to Jovin Webb, Grace Leer, Sophia James and Makayla.
Jonny West is the only Southern California competitor left in the running after Sophia and Makayla were eliminated.
"At this stage of the game right now you could just throw it up in the air, they are all going to come down with careers," Lionel Richie told ABC7's George Pennacchio. "Everyone has their specialty that I'm loving, and the fact that they're challenging themselves, it's not even a competition between each other anymore. It's all about how great can you be on the next thing you do."
There is just one more week until the next "American Idol" is crowned.
