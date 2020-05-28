SoCal Strong

Helping restaurant workers every Friday at 7pm with #AmericasToast

Restaurant agency Dreambox Creations has started #AmericasToast, where they will donate $10 to help restaurant workers for every toast made Fridays at 7pm on their Instagram live.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The restaurant industry has been one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. And with no clear sign of when dining out will get back to normal, digital restaurant agency Dreambox Creations has started a movement in an effort to both help out restaurant workers and provide some semblance of normalcy during these trying times.

Every Friday night, at 7pm Americans are encouraged to log onto Instagram live and raise a glass to anyone on the frontline of any industry as part of #AmericasToast.

"Every Friday night, at 7pm you're able to raise your glasses and show your appreciation to people that are really helping run this society right now during this pandemic," said Dreambox Creations Co-Founderand Creative Director, Danielle Takata-Herring.

"We wanted a way for people to be able to come together," said Dreambox Creations CEO Dan Bejmuk. "We also wanted something that similarly was raising money for a segment of our industry that has been so impacted by this, which are restaurant workers."

For every person that joins the @americastoast Instagram live every Friday at 7pm and makes a toast, Dreambox will donate $10 to restaurantscare.org, which provides financial support to restaurant employees facing a hardship.

Public School Restaurant and Bar VP of Operations, Jason Peoples told ABC7, "Serving tables or cooking food or prepping food or cleaning bathrooms in a restaurant is a thankless job a lot of times, so just knowing that people actually really appreciate what they are doing is motivating them... it's making a difference."

@americastoast
@dreamboxcreations
