Montebello, LA County leaders call for end to violence in Armenia-Azerbaijan feud

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- Local Montebello leaders gathered at the Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument in the city for a call to action, in light of the most recent deadly attacks between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Nagorno Karabakh."I am proud to stand by my colleagues in the Armenian legislative caucus here in the state of California, as we call upon the state department to step in, get involved, stop the violence," said State Senator Bob Archuleta, representing the 32nd district. "Too many lives have already been lost mothers, children, daughters, across the line, civilians."According to Archuleta, a letter is making its way to senators to sign, asking the state department to get involved in the feud."It is the first letter that I'm aware of, that it's a joint venture by all the senators here in California, asking for peace. And I ask all of you to pray for peace," said State Senator Archuleta.Besides asking for peace, the elected officials are also calling for the federal government to intervene and provide support to the Armenian people in this deadly conflict."We condemn the attacks by the Azerbaijani and its allies against the Armenian people," said Hilda Solis, supervisor of Los Angeles County District 1. "L.A. county, as you know, is home to over 150,000 Armenians that live here in this great county, and many of them started their careers right here in Montebello, Pico Rivera in the San Gabriel Valley."Many Armenians gathered to witness these calls for action by their elected officials."It really made me proud to see leaders doing what they're supposed to be doing," said Lory Tatoulian, an Armenian-American and resident of Montebello. "It made me feel not so alone."Among those who attended the press conference was Vartan Fundukian, one of the founders of the Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument in Montebello."It's always great to see people come to this place, that to us, the Armenian community is a monument that brings back a lot of memories," said Fundukian.According to the City of Montebello's website, it has ties to the Nagorno Karabakh region from 2005, when they established a sister-city relationship with Stepanakert, which is the capital of the region that is commonly called Artsakh, or Nagorno Karabakh."I'm proud to say that Montebello is one of the oldest and largest Armenian-American communities in Los Angeles," said Montebello Mayor Salvador Melendez.